University Of Karachi Awards PhD, MPhil, MS Degrees In Various Disciplines

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

University of Karachi awards PhD, MPhil, MS degrees in various disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB), University of Karachi, has awarded 31 PhD, 30 MPhil, 2 Master of Surgery and 5 MS Course Work (30 Credit Hour) degrees in various disciplines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB), University of Karachi, has awarded 31 PhD, 30 MPhil, 2 Master of Surgery and 5 MS Course Work (30 Credit Hour) degrees in various disciplines.

The KU Registrar Prof. Dr Saleem Shahzad said Saturday that the ASRB in it's recently held meeting under the chairmanship of the KU's Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai awarded these degrees.

According to him, the PhD degrees were awarded to Maryam Bibi (European Studies- Area Study Center for Europe), Meshal Raza (Chemistry-HEJ), Sana Shakoor Lasi (Arabic), Dr Muhammad Anwar (Pathology-BMSI), Muhammad Osama (Pharmacology), Dure Shahwar Sattar (food Science and Technology), Daniyal (ISPA), Sidra Rafi (Molecular Medicine), Rizwan Ullah (urdu), Mehwish Mursaleen (Clinical Psychology), Shella Bano, Bushra Shahab (Geology), Syed Imran Ali (Pharmaceutics), Bibi Alia (Islamic Studies-SZIC), Saba Rizwan (Marine Biology), Mehrina (Quran and Sunnah), Atta-ur-Rehman Arif, Muhammad Bilal and Zafar Mahmood Siddiqui (Islamic Learning), Sheikh Imtiaz Ali (Economics), Ghulam Murtiza (Law), Shagufta Riaz and Hina Manzoor (Zoology), Muhammad Asim Rafiq (Public Administration), Dr Shehla Aftab Khan (MBBS) (Women Studies), Dr Mudassir Iqbal Dar (MBBS) and Ijaz Ali Pharmacognosy, Shajar Fatima (Persian), Faria Fatima (Biotechnology-KIBGE), Muhammad Tahir Asif (Usool-Ud-Din), Shafia Muzaffar (Chemistry).

He further stated that the MPhil degrees awarded to Sobia Ejaz, Shamsher Ali, Hina Yousuf, Saeed Ullah, Urooj, Syeda Wajiha Muhammadi, Rubina, Aneela Fayaz, Iqra Kanwal, Komal Rao, Rabia Fatima, Farkhanda Mushtaq, Serab Khan, Deedar Ali and Nudrat Aziz (Chemistry-HEJ), Hasan Rashid (Applied Economics Research Centre), Farwa Naqvi (Molecular Medicine), Shamsuddin (Islamic Learning), Mahrukh Zaidi and Asia Fazal (Microbiology), Gul-e-Aqsa (Clinical Psychology), Ateka Ahmed (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Ibtasama (Environmental Studies), Uzma Firdous (Physiology), Saira (Islamic History), Ansar Uddin Qureshi (Geology), Fauzia Banu (Chemistry), Amna Sulaman (Marine Biology), Saba Yasmin (Mathematics) while MS degrees were awarded to Dr Rizwan Ali (MBBS) (Plastic Surgery-JPMC), Dr Jamil Ahmed Khoso (MBBS) (Orthopedic Liyari Hospital) while MS Course Work (30 credit hour) degrees were awarded to Mir Arsalan Ali (ISPA), Asma Bibi (education), Saira Ali (Environmental Studies), Rabiya (Mathematics), Dur-e-ShawarAkbar Ali (Social Work).

