University of Karachi awards three PhD degrees in various disciplines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board, University of Karachi, has awarded three PhD degrees in various disciplines.

KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said that the ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of the KU's Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi awarded these degrees.

According to him, the PhD degrees were awarded to Naveed ul Haq (Law), Iqbal Altaf (Chemistry) & S. M Khalid Jamal (Computer Science).