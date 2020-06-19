UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi Awards Three PhD Degrees In Various Disciplines

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:52 PM

University of Karachi awards three PhD degrees in various disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board, University of Karachi, has awarded three PhD degrees in various disciplines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board, University of Karachi, has awarded three PhD degrees in various disciplines.

KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said that the ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of the KU's Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi awarded these degrees.

According to him, the PhD degrees were awarded to Naveed ul Haq (Law), Iqbal Altaf (Chemistry) & S. M Khalid Jamal (Computer Science).

Related Topics

Karachi Karachi University

Recent Stories

Inflation on continuously declining trend, says NP ..

30 minutes ago

No compromise on safety of the players for England ..

35 minutes ago

Call to utilize massive quantity of iron ore found ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Police solve case of fire at Expo Dubai site

41 minutes ago

KP-Budget-Speech-4-PESHAWAR

44 minutes ago

Russia's central bank cuts key rate to historic lo ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.