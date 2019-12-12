University of Karachi B.Com exams from Dec 14

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :University of Karachi KU ), Controller of Examination, Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi, Thursday announced that the annual examination 2019 of the B.Com (Regular) Part-I, II and combined were scheduled from Saturday ( December 14), 2019 to January 06, 2020

He mentioned that around 30, 000 students were enrolled for the papers and said that 26 examination centers had been established for the male candidates in the KU whereas female candidates would appear in 20 different examination centers across the city.

Professor Dr Arshad Azmi further said that papers would be held from 2pmto 5pm while papers scheduled on Fridays would be held between 2:30pm to 5:30pm.