University of Karachi Business School to hold aptitude test on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

Candidates seeking admission to a specialized degree programme being offered by Karachi University Business School have been advised to appear in an aptitude test scheduled for Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Candidates seeking admission to a specialized degree programme being offered by Karachi University business school have been advised to appear in an aptitude test scheduled for Sunday

According to University of Karachi sources the entry test for EMBA (2.5 years) and MBA (2.5 years) would be held in the morning session while entry test for EMBA (1.5 years) would take place in afternoon shift.