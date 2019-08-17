UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Business School To Hold Aptitude Test On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:25 PM

University of Karachi Business School to hold aptitude test on Sunday

Candidates seeking admission to a specialized degree programme being offered by Karachi University Business School have been advised to appear in an aptitude test scheduled for Sunday

According to University of Karachi sources the entry test for EMBA (2.5 years) and MBA (2.5 years) would be held in the morning session while entry test for EMBA (1.5 years) would take place in afternoon shift.

According to University of Karachi sources the entry test for EMBA (2.5 years) and MBA (2.5 years) would be held in the morning session while entry test for EMBA (1.5 years) would take place in afternoon shift.

