University of Karachi cancels 6 admissions over submission of fake documents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi KU ) on Wednesday cancelled six admissions after the verification from the KU Examinations Department and board of Intermediate education

The KU Enrolment Section has found six students who submitted tampered/forged mark-sheet to get admissions to session 2018-19, said a statement.

The Assistant Registrar, Enrolment Section, KU, mentioned that Shizra Khalid daughter of Abdul Khalid submitted tampered document to get admission to MSc (Statistics), Hafiza Zahra d/o Muhammad Shakil MSc (Genetics), Jainat Bibi d/o Sabir Hussain BA (H) (Islamic History), S.M. Minhaj Ali son of Syed Ali Raza BS (Actuarial Sciences) (Statistics), Syeda Urooj Fatima d/o Syed Ali Raza DPT (Health and Physical Education) and Fatima d/o Shakoor Ali BA (H) (urdu) did the same.