University Of Karachi Cancels 6 Admissions Over Submission Of Fake Documents
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:34 PM
The University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday cancelled six admissions after the verification from the KU Examinations Department and Board of Intermediate Education Karachi
The KU Enrolment Section has found six students who submitted tampered/forged mark-sheet to get admissions to session 2018-19, said a statement.
The Assistant Registrar, Enrolment Section, KU, mentioned that Shizra Khalid daughter of Abdul Khalid submitted tampered document to get admission to MSc (Statistics), Hafiza Zahra d/o Muhammad Shakil MSc (Genetics), Jainat Bibi d/o Sabir Hussain BA (H) (Islamic History), S.M. Minhaj Ali son of Syed Ali Raza BS (Actuarial Sciences) (Statistics), Syeda Urooj Fatima d/o Syed Ali Raza DPT (Health and Physical Education) and Fatima d/o Shakoor Ali BA (H) (urdu) did the same.