University of Karachi cancels admission of student over submitting tampered marks-sheet

The University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday canceled an admission of a student after the verification from its Examinations Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi KU ) on Wednesday canceled an admission of a student after the verification from its Examinations Department.

In-charge, Directorate of Admissions, KU, Dr. Saima Akhtar mentioned that the KU Enrolment Section had found that Rukhsar Tabassum daughter of Pir Muhammad had submitted tampered/forged marks-sheet to get admission to MA Criminology.

As per record, her form number was 123740 while seat number P18136034and enrollment number sos/cri/3746/2018 were allotted to Rukhsar Tabassum at the time of her admission to the KU.