University of Karachi cancels three admissions on submission of forged marks sheet

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) has cancelled three admissions in an evening program for the academic session 2020 after the verification from the board of Intermediate education Karachi, In-charge, Directorate of Admissions (KU), Dr. Saima Akhtar, announced on Monday.

She mentioned that Syed Tabsheer Hasan Naqvi son of Syed Hasan Haider Naqvi had submitted a tampered marks sheet to get admission to BSc (H) in Institute of Space Science and Technology. His admission form number was 326661 and Hussain Ali s/o Jasim Rohani submitted a tampered marks sheet in BS food Science and Technology. His admission form number was 326368.

Meanwhile, Dr. Saima Akhtar added that marks sheet of Mumtaz Hussain s/o Mukhtar Hussain was also found forged during the verification process. His admission form number was 331244 and got admission in BA (H) Sociology.