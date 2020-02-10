UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi Cancels Three Admissions On Submission Of Forged Marks Sheet

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:53 PM

University of Karachi cancels three admissions on submission of forged marks sheet

The University of Karachi (KU) has cancelled three admissions in an evening program for the academic session 2020 after the verification from the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, In-charge, Directorate of Admissions (KU), Dr. Saima Akhtar, announced on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) has cancelled three admissions in an evening program for the academic session 2020 after the verification from the board of Intermediate education Karachi, In-charge, Directorate of Admissions (KU), Dr. Saima Akhtar, announced on Monday.

She mentioned that Syed Tabsheer Hasan Naqvi son of Syed Hasan Haider Naqvi had submitted a tampered marks sheet to get admission to BSc (H) in Institute of Space Science and Technology. His admission form number was 326661 and Hussain Ali s/o Jasim Rohani submitted a tampered marks sheet in BS food Science and Technology. His admission form number was 326368.

Meanwhile, Dr. Saima Akhtar added that marks sheet of Mumtaz Hussain s/o Mukhtar Hussain was also found forged during the verification process. His admission form number was 331244 and got admission in BA (H) Sociology.

Related Topics

Karachi Technology BIEK 2020 Karachi University From

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

26 minutes ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

26 minutes ago

NAB recovers Rs 178 bn, flies 600 references under ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Development Authority razes encroachments, ..

3 minutes ago

National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) B ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.