University of Karachi, Chase Up sign MoU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):The University of Karachi (KU) and Chase Up Departmental Store on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration on uplift of facilities at the Department of Public Administration.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Chase Up, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Bashir inked the documents at the VC Office, said a statement.

According to the MoU, Chase Up would develop a MS/PhD Digital Research Library for the young scholars.

Chase Up CEO Salman Bashir said that the departmental store was also interested in installing multimedia (projector, screen and sound system) along with installation of networking cables/wiring and furniture and fixtures and air conditioners.

He also mentioned that Chase Up would like to provide all items by June 22.

On the occasion, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid M Iraqi said that besides the renovation of the Department of Public Administration advance research library, both parties have agreed to launch rental management course for the students.

He mentioned that this would be unique learning for the students enrolled in the Department of Public Administration.