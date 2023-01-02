University of Karachi collecting admission fees for morning session 2023 till Jan 9

The University of Karachi would collect fees for the entrance test and open merit-based admissions for the morning session of 2023 till January 9

According to KU in-charge Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, students whose names have appeared in the final admission lists could submit their admission fee from January 3 to January 9 from 09:30 am to 04:00 pm.

She directed that successful candidates should take a printout of their enrollment fee voucher and enrollment form from their online portal, and they would deposit their admission fee in cash only at the Bank Al Falah counter located in the gymnasium hall after verifying the relevant documents from the admission committee counters established in the gymnasium hall.

She mentioned that students enrolled in various bachelor programs, doctor of pharmacy (morning and evening program), doctor of physical therapy (morning program), and department of visual studies, could submit their fees through the online system.