University Of Karachi Declares 25.49% Candidates Pass In B.Com Part II Examination-2018

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 10:32 PM

University of Karachi declares 25.49% candidates pass in B.Com Part II Examination-2018

The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Arshad Azmi, on Friday announced the result of B.Com Part-II, Annual Examination-2018 with pass percentage of no more than 25.49

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Arshad Azmi, on Friday announced the result of B.Com Part-II, Annual Examination-2018 with pass percentage of no more than 25.49.

Mentioning that 16,230 candidates were registered for the examination.15,766 students appeared in the same, of which only 743 candidates managed to clear all papers securing first division, followed by 3, 274 students in second division and two candidates declared pass in third division.

More than 11,000 (11, 747) students were said to be unable to clear their exams hence turning the overall pass percentage to be mere 25.49 percent.

Ayesha Nafees daughter of Muhammad Nafees, bearing seat number 520091, student of Sir Syed Government Girls College, clinched first position by obtaining 1091 marks out of total 1400 marks.

Bushra also from the Sir Syed Government Girls College, bagged second position with 1090 marks and Ramsha belonging to K. M. A. Girls Degree College stood third with 1082 marks.

