University of Karachi declares BA Part-II results

Controller Examinations, University of Karachi (KU) Professor Dr Arshad Azmi on Monday announced the result of BA Part-II and both parts (External), Annual Examination 2018

According to him, Urooj Fatima daughter of Zaigham Abbas having seat number 653046, obtained 788 marks out of total 1000 marks and clinched overall first position.

Soofia Haq d/o Shahood Ul Haq, seat number 652516, got 770 marks and secured second position whereas Warda Kalsoom d/o Babar Chughtai, seat number 651990, bagged 748 marks and third position.

As per gazette issued, 6, 556 candidates were registered of which 6, 243 students appeared in the papers while 508 candidates were declared pass with first division, 1, 691 students with second division and seven candidates managed to clear their exams with third division. The overall pass percentage was 35.45 per cent.