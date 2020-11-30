UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Declares B.Com Part II And Both Parts External Result

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:06 PM

University of Karachi declares B.Com Part II and both Parts External result

The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, on Monday announced the result of B.Com Parts-II and both parts (External), Annual Examination 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, on Monday announced the result of B.Com Parts-II and both parts (External), Annual Examination 2019.

Maleeha Nazeer Khan daughter of Nazeer Aslam Khan having seat number 815195, obtained 1015 marks out of total 1400 marks and clinched overall first position.

Sana Bano d/o Pervez Ahmed, seat number 815300, received 1007 marks and secured second position whereas Zunaira Ali d/o Anwar Ali, seat number 815096, bagged 1006 marks and third position.

As per gazette issued, 3,571 candidates were registered of which 3,250 students appeared in the papers while 69 candidates were declared pass with first division, 466 students with second division and One candidate managed to clear the exam with third division. The overall pass percentage was 16.49 per cent.

