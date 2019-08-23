University of Karachi declares MBBS Final Professional results

University of Karachi (KU), Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr Arshad Azmi on Friday declared the result of MBBA Final Professional, Annual Examination 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :University of Karachi KU ), Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr Arshad Azmi on Friday declared the result of MBBA Final Professional, Annual Examination 2019

He mentioned that 822 candidates were registered and appeared in the papers of which 709 students cleared the exams and 113 candidates were declared fail. The overall pass percentage was 86.25 percent, said a statement.

Shazaf Masood Sidhu daughter of Masood Ahmed Sidhu bearing seat number 194084 and student of Jinnah Medical and Dental College clinched overall first position by obtaining 1493 marks our of total 1800 marks.

Mariam Bibi d/o Arshad Mehmood, seat number 194262 and student of Karachi Medical and Dental College bagged second position with 1468 marks while M Sarmad Shahzad Ali son of Shahzad Ali, seat number 194385 and student of Liaquat College of Medicine and Dentistry, stood third with 1466 marks.