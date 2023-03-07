University of Karachi declares results of BA Law Part-II Annual Exams 2021

The University of Karachi Tuesday announced the results of the BA Law Part-II Annual Examination 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi Tuesday announced the results of the BA Law Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

As per the gazette, 71 candidates were registered of which 69 students appeared in the papers and 50 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 72.46 percent.