UrduPoint.com

University Of Karachi Declares Results Of BA Law Part-II Annual Exams 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 08:58 PM

University of Karachi declares results of BA Law Part-II Annual Exams 2021

The University of Karachi Tuesday announced the results of the BA Law Part-II Annual Examination 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi Tuesday announced the results of the BA Law Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

As per the gazette, 71 candidates were registered of which 69 students appeared in the papers and 50 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 72.46 percent.

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

24 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

21 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

36 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

21 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

48 minutes ago
 UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities ..

UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities Ahead of Coldest Night

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.