University of Karachi declares results of Masters Political Science

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) Thursday announced the results of MA Final and Previous, Political Science, Annual Examination 2018, with the overall pass percentage of 80.79 per cent.

KU Controller of Examinations Professor Dr M. Arshad Azmi Thursday declared that 47 candidates passed with first division and 117 students with second division in the results.

As per gazette issued, 209 candidates were registered in MA Final External Annual Examination 2018 of which 203 students appeared in the papers, said a spokesman of KU.

Bushra Hammad daughter of Hammad Bin Muhammad, bearing roll number 534588, secured 705 marks out of total 1000 marks and clinched overall first position.

Ume Farva Jamil d/o Jamil Hasan Zaidi, seat number 534627, obtained 697 marks and received second position whereas Afshan Mustaq Ahmed d/o Mushtaq Ahmed, seat number 534680, got 678 marks and third position.

Meanwhile, 219 candidates were registered in the MA Previous External Annual Examination 2018 of which 201 students appeared in the papers and 78 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 38.81 percent.