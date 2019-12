University of Karachi declares results of MBBS Final Professional supple exams 2019

The University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday announced the result of MBBS Final Professional Supplementary Examinations 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi KU ) on Wednesday announced the result of MBBS Final Professional Supplementary Examinations 2019

The gazette issued mentioned that 118 candidates were registered of which 116 students appeared in the papers and 82 candidates were declared pass and 34 students were declared fail. The overall pass percentage was 70.69 percent.