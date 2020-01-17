University of Karachi edeclares MA results

University of Karachi (KU) Controller of Examinations Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi declared the results of MA (Final) Economics, Urdu, Islamic History, General History, Mathematics, Philosophy, Sindhi and Arabic Annual Examination 2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :University of Karachi (KU) Controller of Examinations Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi declared the results of MA (Final) Economics, Urdu, Islamic History, General History, Mathematics, Philosophy, Sindhi and Arabic Annual Examination 2018.

According to the gazette issued, 685 candidates were registered for MA Economics annual exams, of which 656 students appeared in the papers and 99 candidates cleared their exams with second division and one student managed to pass the papers with third division. The overall pass percentage was 15.40 percent.

Amber Adil daughter of Muhammad Adil Sattar having seat number 530054 obtained 521 marks out of total 1000 marks while Sidra Anwar d/o Anwar Ali, seat number 530336, secured 520 marks and Varda Tariq d/o Syed Tariq Munawar, seat number 530350 and get 517 marks. They bagged first, second and third positions respectively.

Meanwhile, 291candidates were registered of which 283 students appeared in the MA urdu annual papers whereas 58 candidates passed their papers with first division while 121 students with second division. The overall pass percentage was 63.25 percent.

Samina Mushtaq d/o Muhammad Mushtaq, seat number 534898, secured 680 marks whereas Aliya Batool d/o Noor Ahmad, seat number 534945, received 674 marks and Rabia Mahmood d/o Mahmood Iqbal Butt, seat number 534886, scored 662 marks and they stood first, second and third respectively.

Furthermore, 26 candidates were registered and 24 students appeared in the MA General History annual exams of which seven candidates were declared pass in first division and five students in second division. The overall pass percentage was 50 percent.

Zarafshan Burki d/o Salahuddin Burki, seat number 531811, bagged 668 marks, Muhammad Abdullah son of Muhammad Abdul Muuqtadir, seat number 521156, obtained 664 marks while Muhammad Iqbal s/o Allah Ditta, seat number 521153, collected 659 marks and bagged first, second and third positions respectively.

The gazette showed that 174 candidates were registered of which 168 students appeared in the MA Islamic History annual papers and six candidates passed their exams with first division and 46 students with second division. The overall pass percentage was 30.95 percent.

Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Saleem, seat number 522008, secured 656 marks, Hafiz Yasir Raza s/o Muhammad Amin, seat number 522029, got 625 marks and Huma Safdar d/o Syed Safdar Hussain, seat number 533365, received 612 marks and declared first, second and third respectively.

According to the gazette 13 candidates were registered of which 12 students appeared in the MA Mathematics annual exams and none of them cleared their exams.

As many as six candidates were registered and all of them appeared in the MA Philosophy annual papers and two students cleared with exams with second division. The overall pass percentage was 33.33 percent. Basher John s/o Nanak Mangal, seat number 522505, got 598 marks and declared second stood first.

The results gazette further showed that five candidates were registered and all of them appeared in the MA Sindh annual papers and three of them cleared the exams with first division and two students with second division. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent.

Paras Abbas d/o Ghullam Abbas, seat number 534802, scored 670 marks while Zubair Ahmed s/o Ghulam Hussain Kalwar, seat number 522801 got 647 marks and Fahmida d/o Haji Ghulab, seat 534804 received 577 marks and declared first, second and third respectively.

In MA Arabic, only Amin Ullah s/o Kifayat Ullah, seat number 520001, wasregistered, and obtained 715 marks and declared first stands first.