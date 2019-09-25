UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Enters Into Agreement With Phoenix To Create Opportunities For Students

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:36 AM

University of Karachi enters into agreement with Phoenix to create opportunities for students

University of Karachi (KU) Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and Phoenix Safety Consultants (Private) Limited on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create opportunities for students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):University of Karachi (KU) Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and Phoenix Safety Consultants (Private) Limited on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create opportunities for students.

The MoU aimed at to help produce skilled and employable candidate by offering short term specialized international and national certification courses in occupational safety, health and environment, engineering and management, said a statement.

The Phoenix would also provide various courses including risk management, auditing and compliance qualifications through accreditation awarding bodies.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the ChiefExecutive Director, Phoenix Safety Consultants (Private) Limited, Maria Shah, inked the documents at the VC Secretariat.

