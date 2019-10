The University of Karachi has exempted 50 percent late fees of evening students for a period of one month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi has exempted 50 percent late fees of evening students for a period of one month.

This was announced by the Director Evening Program, KU, Prof.Dr Abid Hasnain here on Saturday and advised the students to avail this opportunity till November 24.

No further extension would be given in this regard, he added.