University of Karachi extend date for Admissions to Chinese Language by July 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Karachi has extended the schedule for sale and collection of Chinese Language Admission forms for session 2019 (Fall session) till July 17

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):The University of Karachi has extended the schedule for sale and collection of Chinese Language Admission forms for session 2019 (Fall session) till July 17.

The admission forms are available at HBL, main University Campus branch between 09:30 am to 5 pm, said in-charge, Directorate of Admissions, KU, Dr Saima Akhtar on Monday.

The list of successful candidates would be put on display on July 19, 2019.