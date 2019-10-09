University of Karachi extends deadline for submission of VS admissions 2020 forms

The University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday announced the extension in the deadline for submission of admission forms of the Department of Visual Studies till October 11

Directorate of Admissions, KU, In-charge, Dr Saima Akhter, informed that the KU was offering admissions for academic session 2020 in four year degree program in the Department of Visual Studies under which students would get degrees of Bachelor of Designing, Bachelor of Fine Arts and five year degree program in Bachelor of Architectures.

She said that aspiring candidates could apply online for the program.

Only those candidates, who would submit their online applications, would be eligible to appear in the aptitude test.

According to her, aptitude test would be held on Sunday, October 13 while successful candidates would be called for interview.

Dr Saima Akhter directed that candidates must download the admission form and prospectus from www.

uokadmission.edu.pk.

She said that interested candidates must have cleared the intermediate examination or equivalent exam with minimum second division (45 percent marks) whereas diploma holders from recognized technical boards who have secured at least 60 percent marks are also eligible to apply for the program.

Meanwhile, Dr Saima Akhter said that students, who have been waiting for the announcement of their intermediate exam results or equivalent, could apply for the program but such candidates were directed to submit their results and all relevant documents at least three days before the issuance of the admission list.

The candidates would pay Rs. 2,500 admission form processing fee in anyUBL Bank branch. They were also directed to upload their scanned copy of the online admission form and fee deposit slip to complete their admission form submission process.