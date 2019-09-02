UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Extends Fee Submission Date Till Sept 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:24 PM

University of Karachi extends fee submission date till Sept 6

The University of Karachi (KU) on Monday announced extending the deadline for the submission of fees and forms of MPhil, PhD, MS (Surgery) and MD (medicine) till September 6 (Friday)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) on Monday announced extending the deadline for the submission of fees and forms of MPhil, PhD, MS (Surgery) and MD (medicine) till September 6 (Friday).

KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad in a statement said that the university's Advanced Studies and Research board had recommended to extend the deadline to facilitate the candidates, who were unable to submit their fees and forms due to heavy rainfall last week.

