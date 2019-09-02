University of Karachi extends fee submission date till Sept 6

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi KU ) on Monday announced extending the deadline for the submission of fees and forms of MPhil, PhD, MS (Surgery) and MD (medicine) till September 6 (Friday).

KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad in a statement said that the university's Advanced Studies and Research board had recommended to extend the deadline to facilitate the candidates, who were unable to submit their fees and forms due to heavy rainfall last week.