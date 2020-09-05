- Home
- University of Karachi extends fees submission of MS, MPhil, PhD, MS, MD till Sept. 11
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:37 AM
The University of Karachi (KU) has extended the last date for payment of fees of the newly accepted students of MS, MPhil, PhD, MS (Surgery), and MD (Medicine) program till September 11, KU Director Finance Tariq Kaleem said on Friday
He said students could submit their fees in a branch of Sindh Bank or Habib Bank Limited situated in the campus.