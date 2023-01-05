UrduPoint.com

University Of Karachi Extends Last Date For Submission Of Evening Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 07:54 PM

University of Karachi extends last date for submission of evening programs

The University of Karachi has extended the last date for submission of evening programs about online admission forms till January 10, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi has extended the last date for submission of evening programs about online admission forms till January 10, 2023.

According to the in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar students could submit their online admission forms in BS First Year, Third Year as well as in various diploma, and certificate programs in different departments of the University in the evening program till January 10, 2023.

She advised that students should visit www.uokadmission.edu.pk to get all the relevant information including the online admission form and prospectus.

