KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :University of Karachi (UoK) on Wednesday announced extension in schedule of submission of online admission forms of evening programme for Masters, Diploma and Certificate courses for academic session 2019-20 till July 26.

According to In-charge KU Directorate of Admissions, Dr Saima Akhtar the online admission forms are available on www.uokadmission.edu.pk.