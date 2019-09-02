University of Karachi extends M.Phil, Ph.D, M.S, M.D fee submission deadline till Sept. 6

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :University of Karachi KU ) has extended the deadline for submission of fees and forms of M.Phil, Ph.D, M.S (Surgery) and M.D (Medicine) till Sept.6, 2019

KU Registrar, Prof.

Dr Saleem Shahzad, in a statement said here onMonday that the varsity's Advanced Studies and Research board had recommended to extend the deadline to facilitate the candidates who were unable to submit their fees and forms due to heavy rainfall during last week.