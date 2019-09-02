- Home
- University of Karachi extends M.Phil, Ph.D, M.S, M.D fee submission deadline till Sept. 6
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 10:31 PM
University of Karachi (KU) has extended the deadline for submission of fees and forms of M.Phil, Ph.D, M.S (Surgery) and M.D (Medicine) till Sept.6, 2019
KU Registrar, Prof.
Dr Saleem Shahzad, in a statement said here onMonday that the varsity's Advanced Studies and Research board had recommended to extend the deadline to facilitate the candidates who were unable to submit their fees and forms due to heavy rainfall during last week.