University of Karachi Farmacia magazine launched

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Monday launched the Farmacia Magazine and the Graduate Directory of PharmD graduates for the year 2020 at the Pharmacy Auditorium, KU.

The launch of the magazine was part of the broader Annual Pharma Career Fair, where 26 companies of various sectors, including industrial, hospital, clinical, and others would be present for recruitment said a statement.Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences KU Professor Dr.

Raheela Ikram, chairpersons and teachers of the pharmacy department and pharmaceutical sciences, officials of various pharmaceutical companies, representatives of hospitals and human resource organizations working the domain of pharmacy attended the events.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi during his address said that the pharmacy industry was one of the major industries of the country.

The public was now taking health issues more seriously and rather than doing self-medication, visit the doctors on time and prefer to buy medicines from reputed medical stores and choose medicines of recognized pharmaceutical industries.

He noted that the future of the pharmacy was very bright and expressed his believed that KU students would contribute a lot in this field. He said that students should have discipline and give due time to their studies and also take part in extra curriculum activities.KU Vice Chancellor said that KU has different societies and students should take part in extra curriculum activities. He acknowledged the role of students in bringing the magazine and said that other departments could also follow it by launching their departmental magazines.