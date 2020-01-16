University of Karachi first varsity in country to start Chinese language, culture degree program: VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi

Normal University (SNU) Vice President Professor Dr Cai Guangjie on Thursday said SNU has established two Confucius Institutes and a Confucius Classroom in collaboration with the University of Karachi (KU), Yonsei University and Cadet College Petaro to promote Chinese language and cultural activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Sichuan Normal University (SNU) Vice President Professor Dr Cai Guangjie on Thursday said SNU has established two Confucius Institutes and a Confucius Classroom in collaboration with the University of Karachi (KU), Yonsei University and Cadet College Petaro to promote Chinese language and cultural activities.

Addressing on the occasion of Chinese Spring Festival Gala 2020, which was held to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year organized by the Confucius Institute at University of Karachi (CIUK), she said it was encouraging to see CIUK had grown into the largest Confucius Institute in Pakistan and achieved remarkable progress with the joint support of KU and SNU and continuous contribution of its co-directors and teachers, according to a statement.

The SNU was located in Chengdu, in southwest China. Since its inception in 1946, SNU had developed into a comprehensive university with over 40,000 students and 400 international students.

SNU Vice President said that it was among the first nationally authorized units offering master degree programs and PhD programs in different disciplines. SNU had established exchange programs with more than 100 colleges, universities and research institutions in 25 countries.

The audience appreciated the Loin Dance and a musical performance One Night in Beijing.

She informed the audience that the Chinese Lunar New Year will come soon and on behalf of the SNU, she shared that Sichuan Normal University will continue to provide full support to the development of Confucius Institute.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, informed the audience about the development between Karachi University and the SNU. He shared that the University of Karachi and the SNU have agreed to start a four years split degree program on "Chinese Language and Culture" at the KU.

He mentioned that students would complete studies of first two years at the CIUK, while they would be able to study for remaining two years in the SNU, China. "This decision was made during the sixth board's meeting of CIUK which was held at the SNU recently.

" KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that both KU and SNU would support academic cooperation and faculty-student exchange programs. He mentioned that the KU along with Sichuan Normal University, China and Yonsei University in South Korea has formed SKY Alliance.

"The SKY Alliance will no doubt promote the interaction and cooperation in the community of three universities and is aim to build a platform to promote exchanges and cooperation with Asian universities, particularly among the three partner universities. This alliance will contribute to build a community of shared future for mankind. As part of this alliance, faculty and student exchange, as well as regional study, will be conducted within the universities of the SKY Alliance." The meeting was co-chaired by KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and President SNU Wang Mingyi. Earlier, CIUK Chinese Director Professor Zhang Xiaoping and Professor Dr Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan his counterpart at the CIUK delivered the welcome addresses.

Professor Zhang Xiaoping informed the audience that SNU was also offering 20 presidents scholarships to the students of KU for master programs in different disciplines. The KU and CIUK students were welcome to apply for these scholarships of SNU.

He mentioned that the SNU had established Confucius Institute Affairs Office in last December. The responsibility of the Office was to coordinate cooperation among Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classroom.

Professor Dr. Nasiruddin Khan shared that a lot of progress had been made with the continuous contribution of our teachers and support from friends both in China and in Pakistan.

"The CIUK has become the largest Confucius Institute in Pakistan, with 30 Chinese teachers, two local teachers, six teaching sites, around 7, 300 registered students.' He added that the objective of CIUK was to be the leading Chinese language center in Pakistan and help students increase their opportunities for further education and career development.