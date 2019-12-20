UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Forms SKY Alliance

Fri 20th December 2019

The University of Karachi (KU) along with Sichuan Normal University, China and Yonsei University in South Korea has formed SKY Alliance

The launching of the newly formed alliance was announced at the Second Forum of "Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind" held at Sichuan Normal University, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The announcement was made by the President of Sichuan Normal University in the presence of KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and President Yonsei University South Korea.

The aim of SKY Alliance was to build a platform to promote exchanges and cooperation with Asian universities particularly among three partner universities and it would help building a community of shared future for mankind.

As part of this alliance, faculty and student exchange as well as regional study would be conducted within the universities of the SKY Alliance.

