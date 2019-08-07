UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi Have Precious Collection Of Historical Documents

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

University of Karachi have precious collection of historical documents

University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi on Wednesday said that KU had a precious collection of historical documents, we were working to preserve them and to modernize them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi on Wednesday said that KU had a precious collection of historical documents, we were working to preserve them and to modernize them.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony of two days Freedom Movement Documents Exhibition organized by Students' Advisor Office in collaboration with Dr. Mahmood Hussain Library KU, he said these documents would be presented for an exhibition for students of different varsities and colleges so that they could know the sacrificed made by our forefathers for our motherland, according to a statement.

Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi said that young generation must realize that today they can spread their message in seconds on social media but then when these facilities were not available, how our forefathers and leaders spread the message of freedom, gathering the Muslims on one platform and achieve the dream of a separate homeland.

He also visited the Quaid-e-Azam Collection Section of the library and emphasized for the preservation of the documents and things used byQuad-e-Azam and to promote it among the students.

Related Topics

Karachi Social Media Young Karachi University Muslim

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

12 minutes ago

US Judge Transferred Russia's Nikulin to New Priso ..

1 minute ago

Residents of UK town threatened with flood return ..

1 minute ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University convocation on Aug 2 ..

1 minute ago

US Tries to Pull Russia Into Arms Race by Withdraw ..

1 minute ago

UN Deeply Concerned About Restrictions on Telecomm ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.