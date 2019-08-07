University of Karachi have precious collection of historical documents

University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi on Wednesday said that KU had a precious collection of historical documents, we were working to preserve them and to modernize them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :University of Karachi KU ) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi on Wednesday said that KU had a precious collection of historical documents, we were working to preserve them and to modernize them.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony of two days Freedom Movement Documents Exhibition organized by Students' Advisor Office in collaboration with Dr. Mahmood Hussain Library KU, he said these documents would be presented for an exhibition for students of different varsities and colleges so that they could know the sacrificed made by our forefathers for our motherland, according to a statement.

Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi said that young generation must realize that today they can spread their message in seconds on social media but then when these facilities were not available, how our forefathers and leaders spread the message of freedom, gathering the Muslims on one platform and achieve the dream of a separate homeland.

He also visited the Quaid-e-Azam Collection Section of the library and emphasized for the preservation of the documents and things used byQuad-e-Azam and to promote it among the students.