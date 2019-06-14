UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Issues MA Fee Submission Schedule

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:16 AM

University of Karachi issues MA fee submission schedule

The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi (KU), Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi announced that the examination forms and fee of M.A. (Previous and Final) Regular (Colleges), Annual Examinations-2018, (without late fee) would be accepted in colleges till June 20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ):The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi (KU), Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi announced that the examination forms and fee of M.A. (Previous and Final) Regular (Colleges), Annual Examinations-2018, (without late fee) would be accepted in colleges till June 20.

In a statement on Thursday, he mentioned that fee of M.A. Previous and Final is Rs 6000 and candidates who were enrolled in 2012 or earlier could appear at the annual examinations 2018 by paying Rs 5000 extra charges in addition to normal examination fee.

He said that online payment facility is available for submitting fee throughout Pakistan and students could download the examination form and fee voucher from the official website of KU (www.uok.edu.pk).

He directed them to submit form to any branch of UBL, HBL, MCB, NBP and Sindh Bank Limited along with the paid fee voucher and relevant documents and filled examination form through their respective colleges.

Meanwhile, he also announced that Karachi University would collect late fee of examination form and fee of M.A./Double M.A. and improvement of division, (External) Annual Examination 2018 till June 21, 2019.

He said that students of M.A. (Previous and Final) would pay Rs4400 while those who were enrolled in 2012 or earlier could appear at the annual examinations 2018 by paying Rs 5000 extra charges in addition to normal examination fee.

He warned that incomplete forms would not be entertained and students must complete the procedure before submitting their documents and forms.

