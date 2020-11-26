UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Issues Mark Sheets Of BA Private Part I And II Annual Exam 2019

University of Karachi issues mark sheets of BA Private Part I and II Annual Exam 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain announced that mark sheets of the BA Private Part-I and II and both parts Annual Examination 2019 have been issued.

He directed the students to collect their mark sheets from Counter No1 located at the Silver Jubilee Gate, KU, from 09am till 1pm. He mentioned that students should bring their original admit cards, registration cards, and CNIC to collect their marks sheet.

The students are advised to follow the standard operating procedures issued by the provincial and Federal governments to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Students are directed to collect their mark sheets till December 30, 2020.

More Stories From Education

