University Of Karachi Issuing Online Exam Form

Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:56 PM

University of Karachi issuing online exam form

In-charge Semester Examination Section, University of Karachi Dr Taseer Ahmed Khan said on Monday that the varsity has started an online examination form submission for Supplementary Examinations 2019

The students are required to access www.sesuok.edu.pk directly or through www.uok.edu.pk to avail of this facility, according to a news release.

The students are required to access www.sesuok.edu.pk directly or through www.uok.edu.pk to avail of this facility, according to a news release.

He mentioned that the candidates are directed to register themselves and then submit the examination form.

He informed that the examination fee for supplementary exams can be submitted in any branch of United Bank Limited across the country through the voucher generated after the submission of the form.

Dr. Taseer Khan said that the students would be able to receive their admit cards through the same portal. He termed that this is a step forward towards digitalization of the Semester Examinations Section, on the special directives of KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

More Stories From Education

