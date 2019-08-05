UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi (KU) Extends Schedule For Submission Of Admission Forms

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 02:56 PM

The University of Karachi (KU) has extended the schedule for submission of admission forms of Karachi University Business School (KUBS)'s Specialized Degree Program Admissions-2019 till August 9

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : The University of Karachi (KU) has extended the schedule for submission of admission forms of Karachi University business school (KUBS)'s Specialized Degree Program Admissions-2019 till August 9.

KU Directorate of Admissions, In-charge mentioned that prospectus and admission forms were available at www.uokadmission.edu.pk, said astatement on Monday.

