University of Karachi (KU) extends schedule for submission of admission forms

The University of Karachi (KU) has extended the schedule for submission of admission forms of Karachi University Business School (KUBS)'s Specialized Degree Program Admissions-2019 till August 9

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : The University of Karachi (KU) has extended the schedule for submission of admission forms of Karachi University business school (KUBS)'s Specialized Degree Program Admissions-2019 till August 9.

KU Directorate of Admissions, In-charge mentioned that prospectus and admission forms were available at www.uokadmission.edu.pk, said astatement on Monday.