University of Karachi (KU)extends submission of MPhil, PhD, MS applications till June 24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :University of Karachi (KU) has extended the last date for the submission of application forms for its entrance test 2019 to M.Phil, PhD, MS and MD programmes till June 24.

KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad in a statement Wednesday said the admissions were being offered in various departments of faculty of arts and social sciences, science, law, medicine, pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, management and administrative sciences, faculty of education and Islamic studies respectively.

These were said to be besides series of educational programmes run by different institutes and centres of KU.

According to Dr Saleem, Admission Prospectus-2019, Entrance Test Form (ETF) and fee voucher could be downloaded from the Karachi University website (www.uok.edu.pk).

Intending candidates have been advised to carefully read and fill the ETF and submit Rs4,500 processing fee (non-refundable) in the banks (situated in the University of Karachi) through fee voucher.

The KU Registrar, with particular reference to admission to M.Phil, PhD and MD programmes said the candidates would be required to submit ETF and paid fee voucher slip in the respective departments latest by June 24.

Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad clarified that KU Entrance Test 2019 is mandatory and that list of eligible candidates for appearing in written test would be put on display at the KU website on July 2.

Eligible candidates for the test would be required to collect Admit Cards from July 3 till 12, from respective departments, centres, institutes.

The Entrance Test would be held on Sunday, July 14 at 10am and candidates were advised to report at 9:30am at their respective test centres.

They were further advised to bring along their Admit Cards and original CNIC whereas the list of successful candidates would be announced on KU website on July 31.