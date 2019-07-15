University of Karachi named ISHU after Dr Ajmal Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Registrar, University of Karachi , Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad has announced that the KU has named the Institute of Sustainable Helophytes Utilization (ISHU) after its former vice chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan.

The new name would be Dr M Ajmal Khan Institute of Sustainable Helophytes Utilization, said a spokesperson to KU on Monday.

He mentioned that the decision of renaming has been made in the light of Syndicates resolution which was held on June 29, 2019.

The members of the Syndicate meeting has approved the proposal to rename the Institute in recognition of contributions of ex-VC Professor Dr M Ajmal Khan.