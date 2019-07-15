UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi Named ISHU After Dr Ajmal Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:22 PM

University of Karachi named ISHU after Dr Ajmal Khan

Registrar, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad has announced that the KU has named the Institute of Sustainable Helophytes Utilization (ISHU) after its former vice chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Registrar, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad has announced that the KU has named the Institute of Sustainable Helophytes Utilization (ISHU) after its former vice chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan.

The new name would be Dr M Ajmal Khan Institute of Sustainable Helophytes Utilization, said a spokesperson to KU on Monday.

He mentioned that the decision of renaming has been made in the light of Syndicates resolution which was held on June 29, 2019.

The members of the Syndicate meeting has approved the proposal to rename the Institute in recognition of contributions of ex-VC Professor Dr M Ajmal Khan.

Related Topics

Karachi Resolution June 2019 Karachi University

Recent Stories

At least 20 dead,500,000 affected by floods in Ban ..

9 seconds ago

Minister assures PPMA of resolving plastic industr ..

12 seconds ago

Govt working for documented economy: Deputy Speake ..

14 seconds ago

Panjab govt introducing Relative Grading System in ..

19 seconds ago

President receives written letter from New Zealand ..

38 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of rape-cum-murder of ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.