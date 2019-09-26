University of Karachi, NAPA sign MoU for theatre trainings of KU students

The University of Karachi (KU) and the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understating (MoU) under which the NAPA would arrange theatre trainings for the students of the KU through its Society for Music and Repertory Theatre (SMART).

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Director Programs and Administration, NAPA, Arshad Mahmud inked the document, said a statement.

The KU would execute this MoU through the Office of the Students' Advisor.

As per the MoU, the Karachi University would allow NAPA to use itsclassroom and auditorium for training purposes and performances. The KU would also arrange extra-classes as needed and use of the other utilities and facilities at the campus.