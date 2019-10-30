University of Karachi, Novatex sign MoU

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Karachi (KU), and Novatex Limited on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to boost scientific research activities and explore areas of mutual interests.

Director Novatex, Chaudhry Anees and KU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inked the document here at KU, said a press release.

Through the MoU, Novatex and KU recognized the importance of university and industry role in the promotion of knowledge transfer and information sharing so that mutual benefits could be achieved in the future.

They have shown interest in the fields of research, development, education, training students and would work on joint and sponsored research projects, product development activities, industry visits, joint seminars and conferences, internships and scholarships for students as well as students job support and special lectures and training sessions by Novatex and KU experts.

They would also establish joint research and educational projects and programs and varsity would engage experts from Novatex during departmental advisory boards meeting.