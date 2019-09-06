UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Observes Defense Day

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 10:24 PM

University of Karachi observes Defense Day

The University of Karachi (KU) on Friday paid glowing tributes to the civilian and armed forces martyrs, who sacrificed their lives, to protect the motherland and also expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) on Friday paid glowing tributes to the civilian and armed forces martyrs, who sacrificed their lives, to protect the motherland and also expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

A special seminar was arranged in connection with the Defense Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Arts Auditorium under the theme of "Karachi University stands with Pakistan armed forces", said a statement.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing the audience expressed that Pakistan armed forces and the nation were indispensable and no one could dare to look at us with bad intentions.

He said that whole world knew that Pakistan was the peace-loving country and did not seek wars but they should also remember that the nation believed in honour and dignity and would not compromise on its defense as not only the armed forces or the government but whole nation was united to protect its motherland's sovereignty.

KU Vice Chancellor Khalid Iraqi while paying tributes to the mothers and families of the martyrs, observed that he never saw any of them crying after receiving the bodies of their loved ones but always expressed the wish to send other children to the forces to protect the country.

The KU Registrar, all deans, chairpersons, teachers, researchers, officers, employees and students gathered at the Arts Auditorium to commemorate the Defense Day and to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Dean, Faculty of Islamic Studies, Professor Dr Shahnaz Ghazi and Dean, Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, Professor Dr Tahir Ali, also shed light on the contribution of armed forces since the birth of the beloved country.

Earlier, the students expressed their emotions through speeches and national songs.

