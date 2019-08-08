University of Karachi organizes inter-university speech, painting competitions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Karachi (KU) Office of the Student's Advisor in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday organized an inter-university speech, painting and poster making competitions, which was attended by the students of 18 varsities and colleges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi KU ) Office of the Student 's Advisor in collaboration with Pakistan Sindh on Thursday organized an inter-university speech, painting and poster making competitions, which was attended by the students of 18 varsities and colleges.

Kainat Fatima of Jinnah Sindh Medical University clinched overall got first position in urdu speech category while Asim Bilal from Jamiat ur Rasheed bagged second position whereas Abiha Zaidi of Government College for Women Korangi stood third, said a statement.

Meanwhile, in English speech contest, Wania Noor from Dow University was declared the winner whereas Areesha of NED University and Saadhna from Tabbani's College of Accountancy received second and third positions respectively.

In the competition of painting, Sana Naz from Department of Physics, KU, clinched first position, Noreen Ashraf from Teacher's education Department, KU, bagged second position and Syeda Sheeza from Visual Studies, KU, got third position.

`In the photography competition, Sana Mansoor from KU Biotechnology Department received first position, Moomal Aziz of English Department, KU, declared second and Sheikh Izhan from Umaer Basha Institute of Technology got third position.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi while congratulating all the winners lauded their efforts. He expressed that there was a dire need to promote the culture of dialogue in order to sustain peace and tolerance in the society, power of pen was greater than the power ofguns.