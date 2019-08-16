UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Signs MoU With DICE To Foster Innovation, Entrepreneurship Culture

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 10:39 PM

Distinguished Innovation, Collaboration and Entrepreneurship (DICE), Institute-Level Innovation Platform (IIP), Foundation USA, Chair Ubaid ur Rehman and the University of Karachi (KU) Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Director Professor Dr Aliya Rehman on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster innovation and entrepreneurship culture in the country and use of innovation as a tool to generate wealth for the nation

According to the MoU, the KU had agreed to establish DICE-IIP and to host annual event to promote culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within the campus, said a KU press release.

The DICE-IIP would be jointly run by KU student's society, faculty in-charges, industry advisors, ORIC and DICE Foundation USA. The DICE-IIP would conduct an annual competition.

The DICE Foundation would lend its assistance to the platform for making selected innovations implementation and commercial ready through existing DICE Foundation focused initiatives such as DICE Automotive, DICE energy, water and others. The DICE-IIP would arrange talks/online webinars and workshops from industry and expatriate experts throughout the year.

