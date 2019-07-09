University of Karachi signs MoU with SARIM

The Department of Sociology, University of Karachi (KU), and South Asia Research Institute for Minorities (SARIM) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote research activities in the field of sociology

The signing ceremony was held at the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, KU, said a statement.

According to the MoU, based on the topics of mutual interest, activities including workshops, seminars, conferences and lectures would be held to promote and to publish the research work at KU's department of sociology.

As per MoU, SARIM has taken responsibility to provide necessary logistic support and would also arrange funds for such activities.

Department of Sociology, KU, Chairperson Professor Dr. Rana Saba Sultan and SARIM Convener Dr. Syed Khuram inked the documents on behalf of their institutions while Director, Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, KU, Professor Dr. Aliya Rehman and Manager ORIC KUDr. Asma Tabassum were also present on the occasion.