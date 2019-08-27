University of Karachi signs MoU with Tabba Kidney Institute for research, student exchange program

The University of Karachi (KU) Department of Physiology entered an agreement with Tabba Kidney Institute (TKI) for collaborative research ventures and student exchange program

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with TKI's Department of Urology at Dean's Faculty of Science Office, said a statement on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed to promote research culture as it was an integral part of Karachi University to contribute solutions to local problems and challenges in different fields of studies.

Both the departments agreed to develop collaborative research projects and opportunities for physiology students' internship in different sections of urology department at TKI. In a very healthy interaction the departments show willingness to extend the collaboration in research and academic perspectives and its continuation with complete devotion.

The MoU was signed by Professor Dr Tabassum Mahboob, Dean, Faculty of Science, Dr Taseer Ahmed Khan, Chairman, Department of Physiology, Dr Ghazala Yasmeen, Assistant Professor from University of Karachi while on behalf of TKI Dr Sharjeel Saulat, Head of Urology, Dr Diloo Raja, Sana Qamar signed the document. Tabba Kidney Institute CEO Dr Aqeel was also present on the occasion.

The TKI delegation visited the physiology department later Mufzala Shamim briefed the delegation about different curricular, co-curricular activities held in physiology department through apresentation.