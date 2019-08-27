UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Student Bags First Position In Internationally Recognized Quiz Competition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:47 PM

University of Karachi student bags first position in internationally recognized quiz competition

A student of the University of Karachi (KU) clinched first position in "Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Xplore Challenge for researchers in Pakistan", an internationally recognized quiz competition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A student of the University of Karachi (KU) clinched first position in "Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Xplore Challenge for researchers in Pakistan", an internationally recognized quiz competition.

Ambreen Mushtaq, one of the students of Computer Science Department, KU, has won the prestigious quiz competition, said a statement.

The competition was held from December 2017 till March 2018 and more than 15,000 candidates participated in online challenge across the country.

Ambreen Mushtaq has been awarded an I-Pad for winning the quiz organized by the IEEE.

In this regard, Rabia Tassadduque, Assistant Librarian and Institutional Representative of Higher education Commission organized the ceremony to recognize the success of Ambreen Mushtaq, which was held at the Office of Dean of Science, KU.

Meritorious Professor and Dean Faculty of Science Dr. Tabassum Mahboobwas the chief guest, while Chairman Department of Computer Science Dr. Muhammad Sadiq Ali Khan was also present on the occasion.

