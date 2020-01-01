University of Karachi students, alumni celebrate founding day of the varsity

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :University of Karachi KU ), joined by past graduates and postgraduates celebrated the founding anniversary of the varsity here Wednesday with due zeal and fervor.

The day began with students led by some 30 Huffaz-e-Quran entering into the university via Silver Jubilee Gate and marching right upto the lawns of its administration building.

The procession, included both the old and newly enrolled students of the University of Karachi along with the members of KU's alumni association- Unikarians International.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, deans of all faculties, members of KU senate and syndicate, student's advisor, teachers, and administrative staff were also present on the occasion.

The Wednesday exercise is part of the decades-old tradition of the varsity (undertaken on January 18 every year). However, this year, the KU administration decided to hold the University Day (Youm-e-Jamia), welcome and orientation day with the inception of new academic session 2020.

Former vice chancellor of the Karachi University Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui speaking on the occasion said KU has produced many great teachers, scholars, scientists and noted politicians and businessmen.

At the time of independence, he said there were only three universities in the country, namely Punjab University, Dhaka University and Sindh University, which was established hardly six months before the creation of Pakistan.

"KU was the first institute of higher education established after the partition and emerged to be fourth university of the country," he said mentioning that it set-up as a Federal entity, but later through an amendment was turned into a provincial varsity.

Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim appreciated the fact that almost 90 percent of people of Balochistan, having received their degrees around 20-25 years ago were Karachi University graduates.

President Unikarians International, Professor Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi said that newcomers might not be aware of the fact that KU has a major role in their character building and after completing their studies these students would become useful members of society.

He expressed confidence that KU despite being faced financial constraints for quite some time would never let its students down, and added that each and every student would have the opportunity to learn from its devoted faculty.

"The former students of Karachi University, who are now enjoying successful status due to their association with the University, should come forward and help their alma mater," Faruqi.

The President Karachi University Teachers Society Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik said that the next four to five years are very important for the students and they should take their studies seriously.

Vice Chancellor, Dr Khalid Mahmood in his welcome address said KU campus represents the whole of Pakistan as it has people from each and every district of the country.

He said that the number of scholarships like the Higher Education Commission, Prime Minister Scholarship program called Ehsaas and many others are available for the students.

Dr. Mahmood said KU would also provide the need and merit-based scholarships to its students.

"KU has recently established a special fund for those students who could not afford to apply due to their financial conditions and we are happy because we have facilitated some of the most talented students through this fund," said the KU Vice Chancellor.

He claimed that KU is providing freeship to differently-abled students and regardless of their courses, they would be able to study free of cost at the University of Karachi.

He on the occasion urged the students to respect their teachers and cooperate with administrative staff and help the administration in making the campus clean and green.

KU Students Advisor, Dr Syed Asim Ali briefed the audience about the history of the shifting of the University of Karachi from the old location to the existing place.

He also highlighted the importance of the day and shared moments from the glorious past of the varsity.

Later, students attended orientation classes in theirrespective departments and centers and institutes.