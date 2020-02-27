University Of Karachi Suspends Examinations On Feb 28 - 29
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Controller of Examination, University of Karachi Professor Dr Mohammad Arshad Azmi on Thursday announced to postpone all the examinations which were scheduled by the KU on February 28 and 29.
The examinations will continue as per schedule after March 02, said a spokesman of the KU.
Meanwhile, classes will also be suspended in all the institutes, departments and centers of the KU on February 28, 29 and March 1, 2020, while there will be no public dealing.