University of Karachi, SWVL sign MoU to facilitate faculty, students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ):The University of Karachi and SWVL, a private transport operating service, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide transport service for faculty, students and other regular visitors against modest fare rates.

As per the MoU, the SWVL, an app-based international bus hailing startup, would provide a ride to and from agreed locations to the Karachi University and back to those locations.

The SWVL would be provided internal access to the KU campus for better serving the students, staff, and faculty where they would also offer a subsidized shuttle service.

Under the MoU, SWVL would offer subsidized prices for passengers associated with Karachi University based on the current pricing model on the routes throughout the city along with additional routes as per the request of University of Karachi's passengers.

Furthermore, the SWVL would engage with the student body and faculty at University of Karachi by offering a series of workshops and lectures for the students of Karachi University on various topics.

These would give students access to professionals in the industry who they can learn from, the opportunity to understand the startups, key learning on the transport industry as well as on safety in society.

Meanwhile, the SWVL would roll out additional routes at subsidized prices for KU's special events like Convocation and Admission Tests and the SWVL and KU would use their social media handles to uplift and update on key events, activities and collaborations.

As per the MoU, the SWVL and KU would work together to place signage across different locations on campus for students to have better access through visibility on the SWVL routes running from KU.

According to the MoU, the SWVL would sponsor Karachi University's events and conferences up to one million rupees per annum. This could include events, society events, conferences, sports kits or any other similar proposal that could be presented.

This project was a KU Students' Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali initiative which was finalized with the help of in charge Transport Unit, KU, Dr.Qadeer Muhammad Ali.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and AGM SWVL Karachi, Haider Raza signed the MoU at the VC Secretariat. The Director Office Research, Innovation and Commercialization KU Professor Dr Aliya Rehman, Campus Security Advisors Dr Moiz Khan and others were present on this occasion.

