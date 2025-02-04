Open Menu

University Of Karachi Syndicate By-election Results

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM

University of Karachi Syndicate by-election results

The by-election to the seats of the Syndicate of the University of Karachi from the constituency of the associate professor, assistant professor, and lecturer was held at KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The by-election to the seats of the Syndicate of the University of Karachi from the constituency of the associate professor, assistant professor, and lecturer was held at KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday.

The Returning Officer and the Registrar of the University Professor Dr Abdul Waheed announced the results of the election in which the faculty members cast their votes from 09:30 am to 1:00 pm.

According to details, Dr Mohsin Ali bagged 42 votes and Dr Noman Saeed received 27 votes for the seat of associate professor.

Syed Gufran Alam got 145 votes while Dr Asad Khan Tanoli collected 79 votes for the seat of the assistant professor. Shumaila Samad Khan had 37 votes and Kashif Riaz had 27 votes for the seat of the lecturer. They will hold the office till October 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi congratulated the newly elected members of the Syndicate.

Recent Stories

Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of Nat ..

Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..

15 minutes ago
 Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situatio ..

Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation

10 minutes ago
 Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, ar ..

Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight

10 minutes ago
 Financial transparency, efficient business environ ..

Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..

30 minutes ago
 NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1

NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1

20 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Nationa ..

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..

15 minutes ago
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance ..

Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kaka ..

Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..

15 minutes ago
 KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corri ..

KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study

20 minutes ago
 FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace per ..

FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..

45 minutes ago
 Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to s ..

Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..

20 minutes ago
 Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awarene ..

Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Education