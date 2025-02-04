University of Karachi Syndicate by-election results

The by-election to the seats of the Syndicate of the University of Karachi from the constituency of the associate professor, assistant professor, and lecturer was held at KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The by-election to the seats of the Syndicate of the University of Karachi from the constituency of the associate professor, assistant professor, and lecturer was held at KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday.

The Returning Officer and the Registrar of the University Professor Dr Abdul Waheed announced the results of the election in which the faculty members cast their votes from 09:30 am to 1:00 pm.

According to details, Dr Mohsin Ali bagged 42 votes and Dr Noman Saeed received 27 votes for the seat of associate professor.

Syed Gufran Alam got 145 votes while Dr Asad Khan Tanoli collected 79 votes for the seat of the assistant professor. Shumaila Samad Khan had 37 votes and Kashif Riaz had 27 votes for the seat of the lecturer. They will hold the office till October 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi congratulated the newly elected members of the Syndicate.