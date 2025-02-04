University Of Karachi Syndicate By-election Results
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
The by-election to the seats of the Syndicate of the University of Karachi from the constituency of the associate professor, assistant professor, and lecturer was held at KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The by-election to the seats of the Syndicate of the University of Karachi from the constituency of the associate professor, assistant professor, and lecturer was held at KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday.
The Returning Officer and the Registrar of the University Professor Dr Abdul Waheed announced the results of the election in which the faculty members cast their votes from 09:30 am to 1:00 pm.
According to details, Dr Mohsin Ali bagged 42 votes and Dr Noman Saeed received 27 votes for the seat of associate professor.
Syed Gufran Alam got 145 votes while Dr Asad Khan Tanoli collected 79 votes for the seat of the assistant professor. Shumaila Samad Khan had 37 votes and Kashif Riaz had 27 votes for the seat of the lecturer. They will hold the office till October 26, 2025.
Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi congratulated the newly elected members of the Syndicate.
Recent Stories
Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight
Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..
KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study
FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU
More Stories From Education
-
University of Karachi Syndicate by-election results36 seconds ago
-
HEC’s Investor Connect Event ICE25 to pave way for innovation-led investment & connecting innovato ..3 hours ago
-
PU organizes seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day3 hours ago
-
Annual Examination results 2024 for Grade 5 and 8 announced in GB3 hours ago
-
OIC-COMSTECH and Daffodil International University (DIU) signed MoU to enhance cooperation6 hours ago
-
British educationist visits NAPA1 day ago
-
CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders improvement of facilities1 day ago
-
AIOU to hold awareness walk in Mirpur on Feb 34 days ago
-
SU Acting VC visits Marvi hostel, vows to improve infrastructure and academic quality4 days ago
-
ITA launches 12 new books for children5 days ago
-
NUST ranked Pakistan’s top university in key disciplines, makes global strides in THE Rankings 202 ..5 days ago
-
BISE announces online exam form submission for SSC students5 days ago