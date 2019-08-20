The University of Karachi (KU) School of Law would hold a session on rise in the number of student's suicide cases and their reasons at Arts Auditorium at 10am on August 22 (Thursday)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi school of Law would hold a session on rise in the number of student 's suicide cases and their reasons at Arts Auditorium at 10am on August 22 (Thursday).

Former Federal law minister Barrister Shahida Jameel and former caretaker federal minister and human rights activist Ansar Burney would be the chief guests on the occasion, said a statement on Tuesday.

The KU School of Law has planned to engage parents and students during the session to discuss the issue.