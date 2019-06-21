University of Karachi to host seminar on Best Practices for Peace Building on June 24

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:08 PM
The University of Karachi is holding a seminar on "Best Practices for Peace Building" here on June 24, 2019
According to an announcement here on Friday Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University, Professor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah would be the chief guest on the occasion.
While VC of Karachi University, Prof Khalid Mahmood Iraqi was said to preside the discussion.