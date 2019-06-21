University of Karachi to host seminar on Best Practices for Peace Building on June 24

UrduPoint.com
Fri 21st June 2019

The University of Karachi is holding a seminar on "Best Practices for Peace Building" here on June 24, 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi is holding a seminar on "Best Practices for Peace Building" here on June 24, 2019.

According to an announcement here on Friday Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University, Professor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah would be the chief guest on the occasion.

While VC of Karachi University, Prof Khalid Mahmood Iraqi was said to preside the discussion.

